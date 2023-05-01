Tractor, truck and classic car run in Rathvilly

By Elizabeth Lee

IT’S that time of the year again, when the countryside is humming with birdsong, bleating lambs and tractors.

Tractors and vehicles of all shapes and makes will be out in force around the village of Rathvilly when a massive tractor run takes place on Sunday 14 May. Vintage cars, vans, trucks and lorries are welcome to join the cavalcade of tractors in the event that’s raising funds for the local community centre.

There are major plans afoot for the complete renovation and rejuvenation of Rathvilly Community Centre and it’s hoped that planning permission will be approved very shortly.

Carlow County Council is applying for funding, but locally, the community must come up with €400,000.

That is a massive ask of any rural community, but the Rathvilly/Kiltegan parish has committed €200,000 towards the project, leaving €200k to be raised by the locals.

The committee hopes that this first tractor fun-run fundraiser will be a real kick-start to reaching the target and members are encouraging everyone with set of interesting wheels to get out and join them.

Registration starts at 1pm and the meeting point is Patrickswell behind Centra supermarket in the village.

The route will be approximately 20km in a loop and afterwards there will be tea, refreshments and music in Lawlor’s pub.

Martin Deering is the chief organiser on behalf of the Rathvilly Community Centre Committee and his contact number is 085 1741471.