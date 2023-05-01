What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Corporation tax windfalls and fast fashion feature on the front pages as the bank holiday newspapers cover a range of stories.

The Irish Times reports that the Government plans to ringfence billions of euros in corporation tax revenues over the next few years in a fund for future needs, effectively saving up tens of billions until the 2030s.

Future generations will be horrified by fast fashion and our current consumption habits in the same way as we now look back at how smoking was once acceptable everywhere, Eamon Ryan has told the Irish Examiner in an exclusive interview.

The Irish Daily Mail highlights how woodchips are imported from Brazil to be burned at the Edenderry power plant run by Bord na Móna in Co Offaly.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that a footballer suffered an injury during an alleged attack on the pitch in Dublin.

Eamon Dunphy tells the Irish Daily Star that RTÉ appears “to want to destroy” sports punditry, as he agreed with Joe Brolly’s recent remarks about The Sunday Game’s coverage.

The gap between the DUP and Sinn Féin has almost halved since last year’s Assembly election, according to a new poll in the Belfast Telegraph.

In Britain, the focus is on the upcoming nurses’ strike and King Charles’ coronation.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on cancer nurses striking for the first time while warning the dispute could go on for years.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Cancer nurses on strike for first time’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/vWSrM7YiJS — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 30, 2023

The strikes also dominate the front page of the i with nurses warning British prime minister Rishi Sunak that walkouts will continue without an improved wage offer.

Monday’s i – “Striking nurses warn Sunak to improve wage offer or face more walkouts” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ew7e6Olcdi — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 30, 2023

The Daily Mirror puts the coronation centre stage as it says Prince William will pay tribute to both Charles and Camilla in a speech at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Monday’s Front Page: Will: Heirs to you both 🥂 Prince to pay tribute to King and Camilla in heartfelt speech 👑 Read more: https://t.co/eX67z4ojFT#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/1IYwoHTfr7 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 30, 2023

And the Daily Mail proclaims the £1 billion lift the coronation will give to the British economy.

Political issues take priority in other titles with the Daily Express saying more than one million pensioners were underpaid last year due to errors.

The Guardian also looks at people missing out on money, saying at least £19 billion of benefits remain unclaimed each year.

Guardian front page, Monday 1 May 2023: Households missing out on £19bn in benefits pic.twitter.com/pUT0trfK34 — The Guardian (@guardian) April 30, 2023

More financial help features on the front of The Times with Mr Sunak’s plans to help people buy homes, while Labour pledge 300,000 properties are built each year.

The Independent digital edition returns to its campaign to prevent the deportation of former Afghan personnel who fought alongside UK forces while the Financial Times warns US bank First Republic is close to collapse.

Monday’s FINANCIAL Times: “US bank First Republic nears collapse as Munger warns over ‘bad loans’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oFSq1giNwU — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 30, 2023

And the Daily Star says discarded fast food is leading to fat rats “running amok” across the country.