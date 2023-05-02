Carlow farmers to meet council  over sheep attacks on Mt Leinster

A FARMER found 20 of his cattle on Main Street, Bagenalstown after they had been chased by a dog, it was claimed. The recent incident emerged during a debate on the control and enforcement of dogs at April’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Concerned farmers are set to meet council officials over issues on Mt Leinster after a motion was passed.

The motion, put down by cllrs Tommy Kinsella and Charlie Murphy, asked for the council to meet farmers from Raheenleigh, Raheenkyle and Coolasneacta due to the ‘continued attacks and sheep worrying by dogs owned by a small number of visitors to the Mt Leinster area’.

Cllr Kinsella said sheep worrying has been ongoing problem over the years.

Signs had been erected in the area highlighting that dogs needed to be under control and on a leash, but the signs have been ignored and in some cases vandalised.

“There is still a certain minority of people who are going up, opening the boot of the car and letting their dogs run freely. This is causing major problems to the sheep owner,” he said.

Cllr Kinsella said a dog’s intention may not be bad, but sheep would scatter if they saw one.

“They will run through hedges, ditches, drains … causing problems later.”

Cllr Murphy said it was a nationwide problem that had been highlighted in national and local press. He noted the story of sheep farmer Tomás McCarthy in ***The Nationalist***, who spoke of losing animals recently.

Cllr Arthur McDonald highlighted local incidents in his native Bagenalstown. He said that one group of individuals arrived from Carlow town onto land in Bagenalstown with around a dozen dogs.

“We all know who they are. They are travelling around in groups,” he said. “They will get up on a fence, break the stake, the wire. The dogs will follow the cattle or sheep. No-one seems to be able to control them.”

Cllr McDonald said gardaí were called and the group left the area, only to return shortly afterwards.

Cllr McDonald said he had previously described the individuals as ‘hunters’, but had been incorrect as it tarred gun club members. “We all know who they are and we are absolutely sick of them,” he said.

Cllr McDonald added that one farmer found 20 of his cattle on Main Street, Bagenalstown after they had been pursued by dogs.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman encouraged farmers to report sheep kills, but said the council had received few official reports, either through the dog warden service or the council’s environment section. “We had no reports last year and two instances so far in 2023,” he said.

However, cllr Kinsella said he was aware of multiple recent incidents.

Mr O’Gorman suggested farmers should be invited to a council Strategic Policy Committee meeting, which are held in private.

Mr O’Gorman added that new legislation was expected this year over the control of dogs, which could include the strengthening of regulations.