Carlow Tidy Towns group elects new chairman

THE new chairperson of Carlow Tidy Towns said he is passionate about the town and wants to see it continue to improve. Wayne Fennell recently became the new chairperson at the group’s AGM, stepping into the big shoes of Ken Tucker.

Wayne, a former local councillor, has been involved in Tidy Towns for over a decade.

Speaking of what drew him to Tidy Towns, he said: “I just have a love of nature. I grew up in Palatine and I like being involved in anything to do with the community. I’m passionate about Carlow and there’s a social aspect of it as well, and by volunteering, by giving something to the community, it’s good for your wellbeing, too.”

He said his aim was to foster greater links with local groups which do so much good work locally, such as Clean Carlow, Carlow Lions Club and Carlow Chamber and highlighted their efforts. He hopes Tidy Towns can act as an umbrella organisation to enhance collaboration and links between groups and the local council.

Mr Fennell lauded local initiatives such as An Gairdín Beo and the Green Schools programme and also hoped to engage with local businesses to tackle litter blackspots.

Wayne paid tribute to outgoing chairperson Ken Tucker, whom he described as an extraordinary servant to Carlow. “He’s very passionate and he’ll stay involved on the committee,” he said.

Carlow Tidy Towns is currently working on the town’s application for this year’s national competition, while it will also play a significant role in next year’s ***Entente Florale***. Members also take part in litter pick-ups, including with groups such as Clean Carlow and the local Lions Club.

Wayne is clearly proud of Carlow and he said there are plenty of good news stories locally to highlight, from the improved bus park and proposed new town bus service to a new rain garden in the heart of the town.

“I think Carlow has a lot of potential. There are a lot of challenges as well … and people get very frustrated. Things can be slow to change, but there’s been a lot of improvements, and in fairness to the local authority, there’s been a good lot of money invested.”

If people want to get involved with Carlow Tidy Towns, contact Wayne on 087 9241331.