Entries open for young people’s art competition

Tuesday, May 02, 2023

CREATIVE Ireland Carlow has announced that entries are open for a young people’s art competition.

This is Art! is a chance to show off your creative skills and have your work displayed on the national stage in a digital gallery. The theme for 2023 is ‘This Is Inspiration!’ and competition organisers want to see what inspires you.

A prize fund of more than €10,000 will be awarded across the different categories for further education and art-related vouchers. To enter, create a piece of original visual art and snap or scan a digital version of it. Entries along with a short artist statement can be uploaded onto www.rte.ie/thisisart/submit.

All eligible artwork will then be reviewed by an independent panel of jurors and exhibited in the This Is Art! online gallery.

