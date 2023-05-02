Everyone had a blast at Gaelscoil’s annual fundraiser

By Suzanne Pender

POPCORN, candy floss, bouncy castles, prizes galore and the dreaded dunk tank! What else but the annual Aonach na Gaelscoil, the biggest fundraiser of the year for Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc and an unmissable day out for all.

The fête took place on Sunday 23 April and once again attracted the crowds, who enjoyed a wonderful array of activities from duck races to the wheel of fortune, the toy stall to hair braids.

The event is organised by the school’s parents’ association Cairde, who put in Trojan work over the last few weeks to ensure an unforgettable day for the children and a terrific fundraiser for the school. For anyone feeling peckish there was lots to enjoy, with a wonderful café full of delicious treats, all kindly donated by parents and local businesses, while there was also a tuck shop, popcorn and a huge demand for candy floss.

The much-loved Wibbly Wobbly Wendy came along to entertain, while the school also welcomed some very special VIP guests for the day – this September’s incoming junior infants.

One of the real highlights of the day was ‘Gaelscoil Fittest Family’, organised by Joe Dunny of Fit2Go. Mark Ó Ceallaigh (rang 2) and Orlaith Ní Cheallaigh (rang ??) emerged as the winners alongside their family. The Kellys walked away with the Gaelscoil Fittest Family trophy and a one-year family membership to the Talbot Hotel gym and pool.

The contest was very tight towards the end, with the Buitléir family coming in a close second place.

The Aonach committee would like to thank absolutely everyone for all their generosity of time and effort that they put in during the run-up to Aonach and especially on the day itself. They would also like to thank all the wonderful Gaelscoil past pupils who helped out on the day.

“Míle buíochas to all the wonderful people who made fabulous donations, whether it be for prizes, hampers or baked goods. It was such a huge success and that is down to all the help that is put in from our wonderful Gaelscoil parents.

“We also wish to thank all our fantastic local businesses, who were so generous with their donations to the school. We had an amazing array of prizes. The Aonach would not be possible without all of the above”.