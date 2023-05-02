Magnificent home near Carlow town set in meticulously maintained grounds

This magnificent two storey detached residence near Carlow town is situated on a stunning elevated site extending to c. 1.35 acres with landscaped lawns and mature trees.

Mellinenton House, Chapelstown, Wexford Road is a six-bedroom property which is approached by a sweeping tarmac drive from the public road to forecourt parking. The property is ideally located to both Carlow town (c. 3.4km) and to M9 motorway interchange (c. 2.8km).

The residence was built in the early 1950’s and boasts c. 2480 sq.ft of living space laid out over two floors. A welcoming entrance hall opens onto two generous reception rooms, also at ground floor are a kitchen with Aga cooker, utility, guest toilet and one of six bedrooms. Adjoining the ground floor bedroom is an ensuite wet room. First floor accommodation includes 5 bedrooms and family bathroom. To the rear of the property is a double garage (lofted) and a boiler house.

Externally there are beautifully mature gardens extending to c. 0.55 ha (c. 1.35 acre) that are meticulously maintained in lawn with an array of mature trees and bounded by the river Burrin at it its most southerly point. Price: POA. BER: D2.

