No room for scouts den at Tullow courthouse, says council

THERE will be no room for the local scouts group in Tullow courthouse, said Carlow County Council.

The 5th Tullow Scouts Group had launched a campaign to get back into their den in the courthouse, which they had used for a decade. The council had informed the scouts that the courthouse was unsafe and in need of repairs.

The matter was raised at the April meeting of Tullow Municipal District, when cllr William Paton asked the council would the scouts be allowed back if the courthouse was restored.

Direction of services Michael Brennan said the courthouse had received €93,000 from the Historic Structures Fund to repair its roof and windows. However, Mr Brennan said the council intended to repurpose the building to “provide other services”.

Cllr Paton asked if the scouts had been told this.

Mr Brennan said he personally had not received any communication from the scouts, although he suggested another part of the council, corporate services, could have been contacted.

Getting to the bottom line, cllr Paton said: “There is no room for Tullow scouts in the courthouse, going forward?”

“Correct,” replied Mr Brennan.

Fianna Fáil’s John McDonald asked could the council accommodate the scouts anywhere else in Tullow.

Mr Brennan said the scouts could look at partnering with a local agency such as the county development partnership, but it was not the council’s role to provide accommodation to the group.

Cllr Paton said it appeared the issue was that the scouts were asked to leave the building overnight.

“It needed time to sink in. The scouts could have been allowed time to move. It has caused a lot of deep resentment in the town,” said the Labour councillor.

Cllr John Murphy said the sudden announcement was due to the building not being safe. “We need to get on with the courthouse and start spending the money,” he added.

The Fine Gael councillor added that the courthouse was needed as the council was suffering from a shortage of space. He believed councillors should not have to hold their meetings in Teach Bhríde, as they had been doing.

“We should be having it in our own building. We need space and that means the library, but housing (department) takes up so much space. We have no room to have a meeting in our own buildings,” he said.