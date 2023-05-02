Over 30 acres of Carlow farmland and buildings up for auction

This Co Carlow farmlands extend to c. 32 acres in one block at Tomard Upper, Rathornan within a short distance of the village of Leighlinbridge in county Carlow.

It will be offered for sale by public auction on Friday 12 May at 3pm in the Lord Bagenal in Leighlinbridge.. The lands have been grazed for many years and are in good fettle boasting extensive road frontage and farm buildings. The buildings, which are in need of upgrading are located towards the centre of the holding and are accessed by a farm lane from the road. This is an ideal smallholding in an area of good farming practice with potential for a residence subject to planning permission.

The property comprises folio CW1620F (c. 3.34 ha) together with plan 3 of folio CW7430F (c. 9.65 ha) in total c. 12.99 ha (c. 32 acres). Solicitor: Sinead Byrne, Malcomson Law, Carlow Contact: Eoin Kehoe, Kehoe Auctioneers (087) 6483990.

More information here.

Seven pages of property listings in this week’s Nationalist.