Four arrested after cannabis and cash seized in Tallaght operation

Muireann Duffy

Four people have been arrested in Dublin following an operation targetting organised crime in the Tallaght area.

Five residential properties were searched in Dublin 24 on Wednesday morning, during which approximately €10,000 worth of cannabis was discovered and seized.

A 221 registered BWM 320 vehicle and €5,000 in cash was also seized.

Two men aged in their 20s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 40s were arrested during the operation and are currently being held at Garda stations in south west Dublin under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter remain ongoing.