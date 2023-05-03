John S O’Sullivan Solicitors serving the people of Carlow for 28 years

Advertising feature

John O’Sullivan Solicitors, 14 Castle Street, Carlow is a long-established Solicitors Practice in Carlow, combining experience with a progressive outlook while offering clients the best possible legal service.

John S O’Sullivan Solicitors’ focuses on providing a helpful and practical solution to its clients needs. Their expertise crosses a wide range of services, from Criminal Defence work in all Courts right up the Supreme Court, Personal Injury litigation including Medical Negligence, Probate, Wills, Conveyancing, Family Law, and all aspects of the law.

The firm prides itself on offering clients the best possible support and guidance through the legal process. This positive relationship between John S O’Sullivan Solicitors and their clients is at the heart of everything they do.

The Principal of the firm is well known Solicitor and Carlow native John S. O’Sullivan, who established the practice on the 10th of April 1995 serving the needs of the people of Carlow. John has been involved in a number of high-profile cases over the years, some of them having raised unique points of law which have been recorded in many legal textbooks that are being studied by the current generation of student lawyers all over the Country and he is highly regarded within the legal profession in the region.

John is joined by Carlow native Maria Hennessy Solicitor, who started her legal career in Naas before returning home to practice in Carlow. Daughter of Brian and Mary Hennessy, who run the Circle K service station in Graiguecullen, Maria joined John S O’Sullivan Solicitors in 2019. Meticulous and analytical with an excellent knowledge of practical law and legal procedure, Maria quickly established herself as a vital member of the team.

“A large portion of my work is Conveyancing, Probate, Wills and Administering Estates,” explained Maria.

“I really enjoy working in my hometown because it means you know many of the clients and I do like meeting people face to face and working with them on their legal requirements,” said Maria.

“It also means that when working on Conveyancing, you know the estates, you know the streets and it’s lovely to be able to work closely with people.

“It’s really satisfying supporting someone through the process of purchasing a new home, which can be quite stressful, but we strive to make it easier for them,” added Maria.

“I have found that Irish people are a little superstitious when it comes to doing their Wills, that they may be tempting fate by doing one! I try to encourage clients to get their thoughts down on paper after taking some time to consider their plans, we can then advise how best to structure their Will so their wishes can be carried out. Their will is then put away for safekeeping, and they don’t have to think about it again, unless they want to make a change. Some people don’t bother doing their wills, because they say they don’t have any assets, but if they have children it is vital to have a Will to make sure they have appointed a Testamentary Guardian to care for their children if the unthinkable happened, and both parents passed away before their children turn 18.

“When comes to Probate and Administering Estates, it is never an easy process for the clients involved. Executors have a difficult job to do at a time in their lives when they are likely grieving. Our role is to guide them through the process, and to ease the administrative burden of dealing with an Estate”.

John and Maria are joined at John S O’Sullivan Solicitors by two highly efficient and diligent Legal Executives, Siobhan Raftery Kehoe who works closely with John and who has worked in the practice for the last 13 years, and Cassie Butler, Tullow native, who works closely with Maria and who has 17 years of legal experience. Their administrative staff Kelly Anne Dunne and Amy Dowling are a great asset to the practice, and they are both currently studying law. The practice is managed by Ballon native Jane Swayne who is also head of accounts and who has over 30 years of experience in law offices.

“It’s a fun place to work with a lovely atmosphere, which is not always the case in law firms,” said Maria.

Contact John S O’Sullivan Solicitors at 14 Castle Street, Carlow (R93 WY27) on 059 9130833 or email [email protected]