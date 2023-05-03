Methodist church community celebrate 125 years in Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

IT WAS exactly 125 years ago that the Methodist church at Athy Road, Carlow was set up on Saturday 15 April, so it was timely that the community celebrated the landmark anniversary on the exact date.

A service was led by David Nixon, president of the church, accompanied by Reverend Susan Gallagher, while former clergy of the church as well as clergy from other local denominations were in attendance. Minister Malcolm Noonan also attended, along with cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue, mayor of Carlow Fintan Phelan and some elected members of Carlow County Council.

This is the third place of worship used by Methodists in Carlow town. Their first was a disused Huguenot church in what was then known as Cockpit Lane off Potato Market. This church was in use between 1765 and 1787 approximately and is believed to have been located roughly where the new market area is, known as The Carlow Exchange. By 1787, this church was too small for the growing congregation and a new church was built in Charlotte Street. This building still stands and is currently occupied by Coleman Cycles. By the mid-1890s, the Methodists wanted to relocate and were fortunate to obtain their current site on the Athy Road, behind the courthouse. The new church was duly built and the first service was held on Friday 15 April 1898.

Following the service, a book entitled ***260 years of Methodism in Carlow town*** was launched by Lynda Neilands, a former lay-leader of the Methodist Church in Ireland. This book traces the history of Methodism in Carlow from John Wesley’s first visit to the town in 1765 right up to the present day and is available to buy by emailing [email protected]. The formalities ended with minister Noonan planting a tree to commemorate the occasion.