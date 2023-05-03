O’Brien defends Government’s housing policy, confident targets will be met

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said the Government is “committed to helping people”, defending the Coalition’s response to the housing crisis.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, Mr O’Brien denied he was “a spoofer” and said there could not be a knee-jerk response to the issue.

The Opposition would like a Budget every month, he said, which would lead to instability. He added that interest rates were “a real issue” for many people, but said this was something that would be addressed in the next budget.

The Minister said he wants it to be easier for people to buy their own home. However, he noted this was a big challenge.

He said first-time buyer measures are taking hold, but there are some external measures the Government cannot control which was why the response needs to be flexible.

The situation would continue to be assessed, Ms O’Brien said, adding a City Activation Fund would be announced next week to encourage the construction of more apartments.

He said the Housing for All plan was a “multi-annual plan” which provided certainty, adding is “quite optimistic” that targets would be met this year.

The Minister said that Sinn Féin has opposed “every measure” that has been introduced to help people buy their own homes, adding: “We need more supply and more choice for people.”