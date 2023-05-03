Two charged over suspected sectarian hate crime after footage emerged online

By David Young, PA

Two men have been charged by officers investigating an incident in Co Armagh that police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.

The men, aged 34 and 37, have been charged with attempted criminal damage and attempted theft.

The counts relate to an incident at the front door of a house in the Ashleigh Crescent area of Lurgan on Sunday.

Footage of the incident later emerged on social media and was widely shared.

The accused are due to appear before a district judge at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on May 31st.

PSNI Chief Inspector Brendan Green, of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing District, said: “The charges follow a report of attempted criminal damage and attempted theft at a house in the Ashleigh Crescent area, which was treated as a sectarian hate crime.

“Police take reports of this nature extremely seriously, everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and we will continue to make every effort to ensure that this happens.

“We have increased patrols in this area to reassure the community that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“I encourage anyone who has any concerns in the Lurgan area, or the wider Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough to report them to police.”