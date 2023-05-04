Beautiful Co Carlow family home on market for €425K

DNG McCormack Properties are delighted to present this beautiful Co Carlow four-bed detached family home to the market. 14 Kylemore Hill, Rathoe is situated at the end of a cul de sac. It offers complete privacy, built in 2003 number 14 delivers four generous bedrooms, extensive living space, fully fitted modern shaker style kitchen with polished Granite worktops and upstand, beautifully finished sanitary ware. A tarmacked drive leads to the house with 360° access to the rear large private, beautifully manicured garden.

Rathoe village is conveniently located to access the N80/N9 and boasts a primary school, pre-school (Rathoe Community Childcare) opposite the national school offering an afterschool service, church and village store/post office. Price: €425,000. BER: C1. More information here.

