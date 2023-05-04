Chada tragedy retold in heart-breaking memoir

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW mother’s harrowing loss of her two sons to murder and the painful process of rebuilding her life in the wake of unimaginable tragedy is retold is a heart-breaking new memoir.

Kathleen Chada will launch her book Everything this Tuesday 9 May in the Lord Bagenal Hotel, Leighlinbridge at 8pm.

This summer marks the tenth anniversary of the loss of her boys Eoghan and Ruairi, and Everything is a beautiful, personal revisit to that awful time; it’s also the story of Kathleen’s life this past decade.

The book is a celebration of the lives of Eoghan and Ruari, and everyone in the community who offered Kathleen and her family such care and love at that time in her life is very welcome to the launch.

Kathleen wishes to thank everyone in her native Ballinkillen and the wider community of Co Carlow for the extraordinary support she’s received.

On 29 July 2013, Kathleen’s husband Sanjeev brutally murdered their two sons, Eoghan (10) and five-year-old Ruairi. The boys had been taken from their family home. Kathleen waited and searched for almost 24 hours before her husband phoned her and told her “the boys are dead”.

***Everything*** is a beautiful-though-painful celebration of their young lives, but it is also a powerful and rewarding story of how a mother has attempted to build her life back into one piece after the devastation of their deaths.

One extract reveals: ‘I only had them back in our home for one night … I wanted them back in their bed they had shared that summer. I wanted to sleep with them alone in their room. I wanted to sleep between them, but … they were … so cold.

‘Eoghan and Ruairi were so cold … he even stole from me the opportunity to hold their warm bodies one last time. I kissed them again, as they lay there in their Kilkenny jerseys, the jerseys they adored and would be buried in that morning. I placed a mattress on the floor … and lay there through the night.’

In Everything, Kathleen also remembers the man she knew for almost 20 years. The man who was the love of her life, and whom she shared such a happy life with in the Middle East and Dublin. Sanjeev Chada … her Sanj.

A man she now understands to be “pure evil”. A man who had also planned to murder her several years before. And a man who she firmly believes should never be allowed free from Arbour Hill Prison.

Kathleen is a guest this Saturday morning on the Brendan O’Connor Show on RTE Radio One.

Everything is available next week in all bookshops.