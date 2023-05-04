Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Eamonn Byrne, Augha, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. R21 DE79, passed away peacefully at his home.

Pre-deceased by his wife Esther.

Eamonn much loved father of Michael, Thomas, Evelyn, John, Niall, June, Trish, Eamonn & Olive.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Karine, Theresa & Maireád, sons-in-law Eamonn, John, Tony & Steve, grandchildren Annie, Jeana, Marice, Thomas, Jack, Tanya, Arron, Daniel, Neil, Colm, Paddy, Sean, Óisin, Chelsea, Caoimhe, Tony, Aimie, Aidan, Natasha, Dean & Alex, brother-in-law Raymond, sisters-in-law Mary, Theresa, Peggy & Dolores, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends

May Eamonn’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm and Thursday from 2pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at arrive at Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.