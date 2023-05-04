Dee Caplice lived and loved life

Dee Caplice

DEIRDRE Caplice always said she’d love to have a big funeral, and when passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on 25 January, she surely had a funeral she would have been proud of.

When word of Dee’s passing filtered through the communities of Stratford, Baltinglass and Grangecon, and Naas District Hospital where she had worked, people came in their droves to pay their respects.

“Mam would have been delighted to see how many people are here today to celebrate her life. She always loved a good funeral,” said her son Kris at the requiem Mass that took place in St Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass on 30 January.

The Caplice family had wanted people to celebrate Dee’s life, which was way too short as she died at the age of 62 years.

The music which reflected Dee’s life so beautifully was organised and arranged by her younger son Mark, a musician and songwriter who called upon his friends and asked them to play and sing for Dee for the last time. Some of those musicians regarded her as a mother figure and a close friend, so it was testament to their professionalism and their love for her that they all performed so flawlessly and from their hearts.

Deirdre Caplice (née Lee) was the daughter of Anne and Billy Lee. She was the third child of eight and arrived into the world in 1960 on Billy’s birthday, 4 May.

That marked her out as having a special place in the Lee family and she was always the peacemaker in the family.

Indeed, throughout her entire life, from growing up in Grangecon and Baltinglass to attending school in the Brigidine Convent in Tullow and then onwards into her adult life and career, Dee was known for her kindness and generosity and went on to be a carer in Naas General Hospital for 17 years.

“Our mother was the most loving and caring person that we know and working as a carer enabled her to share these gifts with those in need. Mam touched many lives working in Naas hospital and in recent days we have been regaled with stories of kindness from the many people who she cared for. From illicit cups of tea to out-of-hours dinners, to a chat or a hug, Mam always made time for people,” continued Kris.

Dee also always took great pride in her appearance, and so shortly after leaving school trained as a beautician. It was an interest that endured her whole life, and even in the latter years when she wasn’t well, she made time to visit her hairdressers Maureen and Jean and her beautician Treasa. She loved the fact that, at the age of 17, she scooped the title of Gymkhana Queen 1977 in Grangecon. A photo of her proudly wearing the gymkhana sash and holding up the trophy was on display in the Lee’s sitting room for years.

She met her husband Pat Caplice from Castledermot through mutual friends and love and romance blossomed. The beautician and the farmer were a perfect match. Dee and Pat were married in 1987 and initially they lived near Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, where they began to raise their sons Kris and Mark. Dee missed Co Wicklow, though, and eventually the family settled in Baltinglass and later in Stratford. Pat and Dee were a hugely sociable couple and had so many friends. That circle of friends only increased with Kris and Mark, through their football careers and through their love of music.

“I remember that when we were kids, Ma would do anything for us. She had us spoiled and always made us feel 100% supported,” said Mark. “For our football matches she’d drive from one side of the county to the other and even though she was a terrible driver, that didn’t stop her!”

Later on, she travelled all over the country to see Mark play gigs at venues with his band TouchWood, as a solo performer and as a session musician.

She was especially proud when Mark co-wrote and performed Ireland’s 2018 Eurovision entry ***Together*** and acted as his unofficial press agent by telling everyone if and when he was to appear on television.

She was always, always proud of her “boys” Kris and Mark and her husband Pat and supported them no matter what dreams they pursued. Even though she was heartbroken when Kris emigrated to Australia in 2011, she always trusted that he did the right thing, especially when he met and fell in love with Vivian Hew.

Kris and Viv’s two children Cara and Liam became the absolute loves of her life and she adored being Granny Dee.

She watched and listened to the four of them – Kris, Viv, Cara and Liam – closely on their weekly Zoom calls and eagerly spread any news or photos with the rest of her siblings.

Kris and Viv’s visits home to Ireland were the highlight of her year, especially in recent years when she was sick. She lived for those visits and made sure she was at her absolute best every time, no matter how she felt.

“Mam was given a maximum of three months to live almost four years ago,” said Kris in the eulogy. “She was very accepting of this diagnosis from the experts, yet was determined to live for as long as she possibly could. In these four years, we have seen weddings, grandkids, seasides, celebrations, crab claws and a myriad of hugs. We have taken every opportunity to do what was on Mam’s bucket list, which generally boiled down to spending time with her loved ones.”

Tokens of her life were brought up to the altar, including an image of a robin, because Dee liked to think that they were sent by friends who had passed on to watch over loved ones, while she also liked to give gifts of medals, relics and little angels. A candle was also brought up to the altar, as Dee always had some sort of candle on the go to wish family members well in their endeavours. She also had a lovely way with words and would send a lovely message to someone in need of a bit of love and encouragement, just when they needed it.

“We all loved Dee. She taught us more than we ever thought we needed to know. Dee’s caring and protective nature meant that she put all her effort into not being a burden on any of us,” said her sister Mary about how Dee’s strength got her through her illness.

“My Mam was a tiny tornado. She was small but she had such strength, both mentally and physically. She carried a great amount of pain with elegance and grace. It never stopped her, she squeezed every last drop out of her life,” said Mark.

Pat, Mark and Kris would like to thank all of the people who took such care of her, including her medical team at Naas General Hospital, Weaver’s Square Family Practice, doctors Pat Carolan and Cáit Clerkin, her sisters Mary and Áine and her home carers.

After requiem Mass, Dee’s remains were cremated at Mount Gerome Cemetery, Harold’s Cross, where her adored grandchild Cara released a bunch of balloons into the sky so that they could float their way to heaven to Granny Dee.

That evening, family, friends, colleagues and musicians all gathered in her favourite pub, Horan’s, where they celebrated her life.

She would have loved it. She always loved a good funeral.