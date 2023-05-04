Man gets seven-month sentence for handling stolen property at Carlow court

A MAN who handled a bag of items stolen in a burglary was given a seven-month prison sentence at Carlow District Court last week. Peter Fleming, St Patrick’s Avenue, Carlow pleaded guilty to handling stolen property at Rath’s Londis, Pollerton on 2 November 2022.

The case had been due to be contested, but a late plea was entered at Wednesday’s sitting of Carlow District Court.

Detective Garda David Conway gave evidence that a burglary was reported on 2 November last at a home off Dr Cullen Road in Carlow town. When the owner returned to his house, he discovered that a patio window at the rear of the property had been smashed.

“A number of items had been stolen. A PlayStation 4, a quantity of games and a Samsung A51 phone,” said Det Conway.

An undisclosed amount of sterling was also found to be stolen a few days later, the detective added.

Det Conway said he was contacted by the injured party on 3 November. The stolen phone had a tracker app and it last pinged at Rath’s Londis at 9.15pm on the previous day. Det Conway accessed CCTV from the store at that time and it showed 32-year-old Mr Fleming entering the premises.

On 4 November, gardaí carried out a search of Mr Fleming’s home and recovered a number of items, none of which included the stolen property.

Det Conway said a torn piece of envelope with a list of the stolen items with values next them was found.

Mr Fleming was arrested at Carlow courthouse on 9 November last.

“Two interviews took place,” said Det Conway. “He said he had received a Tesco shopping bag containing two stolen items from another male. It was given to him to sell to clear a debt for drugs.”

The defendant had 72 previous convictions for a variety of offences, including theft, public order and drugs. Mr Fleming had recently received a four-month sentence and appeared in court in the custody of the Prison Service.

The court was told that Mr Fleming had initially been charged with burglary, but this had been withdrawn by the state.

In mitigation, Mr Farrell said his client pleaded on the basis of the “recklessness” of the offence.

Mr Farrell said his client owed a debt for drugs and the bag of stolen items was in his possession for 30 minutes. Mr Farrell said he had given it back to unnamed individuals when he realised where it came from. The court was told the defendant had strong family support and had been employed until recently. Mr Farrell said his client had managed to curtail a history of drug abuse.

“He is certainly in a lot better place than he was before,” said the solicitor.

The court was told that Mr Fleming had no further charges pending, although the reactivation of a suspended sentence was due to come before Carlow District Court next month.

Judge Carthy said the court was very familiar with the defendant as she imposed a seven-month prison sentence.

“I think suspended sentences have been exhausted at this stage,” she said.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal, which included the defendant be of good behaviour and for him be substance-free. Legal aid was assigned in the case.