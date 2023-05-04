Pan Celtic events raised €4k for hospitality food kitchen

By Suzanne Pender

THE NOVEL partnership between Pan Celtic Carlow and St Clare’s Hospitality Food Kitchen during the recent international festival was a remarkable success.

The idea behind the partnership was to raise funds to assist with the running costs of the hospitality kitchen as it continues to provide much-needed hot dinners and hampers for people struggling to make ends meet during these challenging times.

The partnership focused on a raffle and a benefit concert. The Pan Celtic raffle proved extremely popular, with tickets at €5 snapped up throughout the festival week by participating Celtic nations as well as the local community, all hoping to win the gala prize of two nights’ B&B for two people in the renowned four-star Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney.

The draw took place during the Scottish Céilidhe in the Seven Oaks Hotel on the final night of Pan Celtic, where the golden ticket was drawn by Fr John Dunphy and Isobel Brooker of St Clare’s Hospitality Food Kitchen. And the lucky winner was a local person – Mary Brennan from Killeshin.

Meanwhile, the benefit concert by the amazing Carmarthen Symphonic Wind Band from Wales in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen was hailed as one of the highlights of the Pan Celtic fringe programme.

The band consisted of 50 musicians ranging in age from early teens to early 80s on various woodwind, brass and percussion instruments.

The programme featured classical pieces through to music from TV shows, film scores, military marches and popular tunes, but the showstopper was the band’s first public performance of its special arrangement of ***Riverdance***.

A standing ovation by the audience was matched only by the exhilaration of the music!

Proceeds from the raffle and concert amounted to €4,100 and the cheque was handed over by Bríde de Róiste, Emma Uí Bhroin and Ollie Hennessy of the Pan Celtic steering committee to Fr Dunphy, Isobel Brooker and hospitality kitchen manager Michelle Maddock. Bríde said they were delighted to be able to assist the great work at St Clare’s Kitchen and that it was important to be able to think of those in need while, at the same time, enjoying the fun and festivities of the Pan Celtic Festival.

Congratulating the committee on the success of the Pan Celtic, Fr Dunphy said all associated with the kitchen, including management, volunteers and users of the service, are so appreciative of the generous proceeds and he thanked the entire community for enthusiastically supporting the raffle and concert.

The holiday voucher for a two-night stay in the Gleneagle Hotel was then presented to Mary Brennan, who said she was both surprised and overjoyed to get the phone call letting her know that she had won the prize. An unexpected trip to The Kingdom this summer is now in Mary’s diary!