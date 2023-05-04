The search is on to crown this year’s Carlow Rose

By Suzanne Pender

ELEGANT, sophisticated, ambitious, passionate, friendly, a true lady – combine this fabulous cocktail of characteristics and what you will discover is … the Carlow Rose of 2023.

The Carlow Rose committee would love to meet interested young women in advance of the final, where they will have the opportunity to meet some of the other entrants and also the chance to ask any questions they may have.

Have you ever been interested in becoming the next Rose of Tralee? Would like to represent your club, community and county on an international stage? Would love to but are a little nervous and worried about what other people would say? Don’t hesitate. Everyone who has entered, once had the same reservations.

Organisers promise a great spirit of fun, opening doors to opportunities and the chance to meet plenty of new, lifelong friends.

The Carlow Rose selection of 2023 promises to be all of the above: a life-changing experience for one lucky girl.

This year’s gala Rose event will take place on Friday 19 May in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow, who are one of the event’s main sponsors.

Organisers are also delighted to welcome Jo Browne onboard as another proud sponsor, who will be a great asset to the Carlow Rose of Tralee Centre.

“The festival brings young women of Irish descent from all over the world for a global celebration of Irish culture. I am delighted to support and be involved with the Carlow Rose of Tralee Centre,” said Joanne Browne, founder of Jo Browne, which creates luxury natural products for you and your home.

“The Rose of Tralee is one of Ireland’s top festivals and it is wonderful to be a part of it,” she added.

There’s still time to be part of this fun and incredible experience. Contact Lyn on 083 4631611 or Steve on 086 2505791, see all social media platforms, or go to www.roseoftralee.ie.