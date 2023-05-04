Tullow Masterplan gets little input from uninterested locals

COUNCIL staff and consultants have created an ambitious long-term plan for Tullow with “practically zero” engagement to date from locals, it was claimed recently.

The Tullow 2040 Masterplan will be unveiled shortly, but so far it has been marked with little engagement from members of the public, with poor attendances at two public consultation meetings.

At April’s meeting of Tullow Municipal District, members were divided on whether a proposed one-week window for submissions from the public was sufficient in light of what had occurred.

“By giving them a week, you are telling (the public) their opinion does not matter,” said Labour’s William Paton.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue replied that the suggestion was “nonsense” and an extra week would make no difference.

Cllr O’Donoghue had spoken to locals in an effort to get them involved, but encountered distrust of the council’s intentions. “The feeling was that we are going to do what we want anyway,” he said.

Cllr O’Donoghue stated that councillors themselves had to mend this. “The only way to break this cycle and convince people is to get involved,” he said.

It was ultimately decided to increase public consultation to two weeks and push back the July municipal district meeting, when the plan will be approved to accommodate the change.

The debate had arisen following an update of the Tullow Town Centre First Plan. Tullow town regeneration officer Nicola Lawler said the council had received a draft plan, which was due to go before council management. A design team would then consider any amendments and the draft plan will be circulated to councillors and the Tullow Town Team, a group of locals and stakeholders, around 8 May.

A meeting on the plan with councillors and the town team will be held around a week later to give people time to consider it. A public consultation event would be arranged and the plan will go on public display for submissions for one week.

Ms Lawler stressed that she wanted the public to engage with it as much as possible. “I am hoping there will be much more public engagement now that we have a plan.”

Based on the feedback from stakeholders and the public, the design team would work on a final plan.

Ms Lawler said the municipal district meeting on 19 July would be D-Day to get everything in order to apply for funding.

Fine Gael’s cllr John Murphy voiced his disappointment that it had taken so long to get to this point. He said the last meeting had taken place in November and he believed the project had lost momentum. “Some of the town team are getting very disillusioned,” he said.

It was accepted that public involvement to date had been very poor. Attendance at consultation meetings had been minimal, but the importance of the plan was plain to see for councillors. The plan was the “only show in town” to draw down vital funding, said cllr Murphy.

However, cllr Paton described the proposed one-week submission window as “not acceptable in any circumstance”. Cllr Paton claimed that a previous timeline had fallen by the wayside and, as a result, public consultation was being rushed.

He described the plan as “fairly sizeable”, with the Develop Tullow Association making a submission with 60 issues. “We will be accused of rushing it,” he said.

Cllr Paton suggested a special meeting of councillors in August to allow a longer period for the public to have their say.

This was met with opposition by cllr John McDonald, who believed one week was sufficient. “They are getting a week. It’s long enough, because they did not come to the other meetings.”

Cllr O’Donoghue complimented the town team and the council team for their perseverance. “They had to do this with effectively zero engagement from the public,” he said. “For us to turn around and say we are disappointed with the timeline, we certainly cannot blame the people who are bringing these ambitious plans. They have done this with almost zero guidance.”

In response to the talk of poor turnouts at meetings, Ms Lawler stressed that those who had attended had given excellent insight and views.

Speaking of timelines not being met, Ms Lawler said that because of the low turnout, extra time and consideration was given to the plan. This included the creation of an accompanying video to illustrate its vision.

Ms Lawler said the window for submissions had initially been two weeks, but had been reduced to one to accommodate an unnamed individual’s availability. Ms Lawler had no issue with a two-week window, but did not feel the consultation was rushed.

Cllr John Pender said it was important to give people as much opportunity as possible to engage and not give the council a stick to beat itself with.

Cllr Paton proposed a two-week window, seconded by cllr Pender, and the proposal was ultimately passed.