Housing body slammed for failing to secure Co Carlow site

A SOCIAL housing body was criticised for failing to secure a field in Tullow earmarked for long-awaited housing. There was dismay that Respond’s plans for 48 houses on the Shillelagh Road in Tullow have not progressed, with the possibility that they will have to go back to the drawing board at April’s meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

However, a more pressing issue emerged, with the field becoming a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

Cllr William Paton said there was a “tremendous” amount of anti-social behaviour in the field.

“It’s really maddening the residents of Hillbrook estate. Trees have been chopped down and burned, and the stream up there is full of litter. They are not coming from Hillbrook but outside the area to the field.”

Cllr Paton asked for Respond to secure the site and claimed there were “seven or eight” callouts for the fire services for fires last year. “Are we going to go through this again this year?” he asked.

Housing officer Brian O’Donovan agreed and said the council had spoken to Respond in recent days, reminding it of its responsibility for that site.

Mr O’Donovan had also spoken to acting chief fire officer Liam Carroll, who expressed concerns about the field. The fire service had already attended a fire this year at the site. The meeting heard that the fire service was not going to bear the cost of callouts and Respond had been advised of this.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue described those involved as “louts” who had even stolen garden furniture from a local home to burn. “They are causing unnecessary and unimaginable stress to locals there,” he said.

Cllr O’Donoghue said the council needed to be firm and ensure that Respond “pony up” for costs.

“If they would just get on and build the houses we are supposed to have, there wouldn’t have been these issues, or at least that many.”

Regarding the proposed houses, Mr O’Donovan said that Respond was to advise the council on whether the project was still viable in the next few weeks or if it needed a redesign.

Cllr Paton queried whether there was a danger that because the matter had gone on so long the contractor would not stand over the tender prices.

Mr O’Donovan spoke candidly that the current design may not be viable any more and it may be a case of going back to the drawing board. “We do have a plan B that we are working on and we can develop that, but it’s too early to tell at the moment.”