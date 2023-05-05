Jerry retires after 40 years with the HSE

By Elizabeth Lee

JERRY Brennan was a man much in demand, and now, after four decades of service, he’ll have time to put his feet up and relax … or maybe even pursue his hobbies of fishing, golfing and cycling!

Jerry has just retired from the HSE, where he worked as foreman of the maintenance and technical services. He and his crew were based in St Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow, but their remit included the maintenance of the Sacred Heart Hospital, the District Hospital and the various health centres around the county, so he was a busy man!

“Jerry had a difficult job, but he aimed to please people. It must have been very challenging for him. He’s very well liked and he’ll be very much missed by us all,” said Eileen McGuill, deputy services manager of Carlow Mental Health.

Jerry, who lives in Palatine, started with the HSE in 1984 as a plasterer, was promoted to assistant foreman and later, in 2014, to foreman, where he managed a crew of contractors and tradespeople.

A good number of them, along with his wife Marian and children, gathered for a reception in St Dympna’s Hospital, where they bade him adieu and best wishes in his retirement years.