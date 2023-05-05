Man killed in road collision involving parked truck in Cavan

Michael Bolton

A man has been killed in a road traffic collision involving a car and a parked truck in Co Cavan.

The incident took place on the R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough around 11.30am on Friday.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The road remains closed, with local diversions in place, while an examination of the scene takes place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough between 11am and 12pm are asked to contact Bailieborough Garda station on 042-969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.