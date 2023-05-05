Motorcyclist killed in Co Derry road crash

By David Young, PA

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Co Derry has been named as 43-year-old Aidy Clarkin.

Mr Clarkin, from the Draperstown area in Derry, was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Tobermore shortly after 5pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the accident, which happened in Lisnamuck road, and Mr Clarkin was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and the PSNI are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage that could help officers, to contact them.