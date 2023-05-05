New scheme prevents some Carlow tenants from being evicted

A SIGNIFICANT number of Carlow people will remain in their homes despite being served with eviction notices, thanks to a new scheme. Nineteen Carlow applicants of the tenant-in-situ scheme were living in properties that were either ‘sale agreed’ or closed, according to the local authority’s housing officer Brian O’Donovan.

The scheme, which was introduced 12 months ago, allows local authorities to buy homes where tenants who are in receipt of Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) or are part of the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) have been threatened with an eviction notice.

At a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District, Mr O’Donovan said initially the scheme in Carlow covered ten applicants, but the council was outperforming this target and had received approval for the additional numbers. Mr O’Donovan said the council was considering the scheme on a case-by-case basis to ensure that the house was of good value and met the needs of tenants. If it did not meet the requirements, the council would look at alternative accommodation for tenants.

Cllr William Paton had heard that in other areas tenants and landlords were engineering eviction notices so the landlord would be bought out and the tenant would secure long-term accommodation and jump the housing list.

“With any new scheme, people will try to engineer it to their advantage and that’s something we will have to look it,” said Mr O’Donovan.

Mr O’Donovan said the tenant-in-situ scheme was a temporary measure and that the council could not buy every house on the market. “We are not a bailout for the private market. That is not the intention of the scheme.”

Mr O’Donovan said council tenants that were on the housing waiting list for a long period, like those in the RAS scheme, would be prioritised. “We would be looking at those on the list a long time. Those on the list a short time … we would look at an alternative (to the scheme).”