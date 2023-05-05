Tech summit taking place in Carlow

The Talbot Hotel where the summit is taking place

By Elizabeth Lee

SKILLNET, the training company based in counties Carlow and Kilkenny, has organised a tech summit in Carlow town on Wednesday 31 May.

The summit is focussing on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and mobile and digital technologies. It will take place from 10am to 1pm in the Talbot Hotel, Carlow and will feature four guest speakers. The event is presented by Teresanne O’Reilly, a former radio presenter and now managing director of The Forest, a website design and brand strategy company.

The first speaker is Paul Delahunty, one of the country’s top information security experts. He is chief security officer at Stryve, a Carlow-based private cloud and cybersecurity company. Paul is this year’s recipient of the CIO and IT Leaders Award title of Security Leader of the Year. He is a regular contributor to the national conversation on cybersecurity in print media, radio and TV.

Professor Niall McKeown will also appear on the podium. He is CEO of Ionology and creator of several of the world’s most advanced and widely-used digital transformation and AI-in-Business frameworks and models.

Niall is a visiting professor at Ulster University and lecturer for the Møller Institute at the University of Cambridge. He delivers keynote addresses regularly throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe and USA.

Bryan Corden will be the third speaker and is the founder of Deycom Computer Services, a leading IT managed services company working with SMEs throughout Ireland.

Bryan believes that artificial intelligence is now set to surpass the impact that the internet has had on technology, fundamentally transforming that way we do business, and he is excited to see how AI will shape the way we use technology in the future.

The fourth speaker is Steven Coyle, a manager and sales specialist for Vodafone IOTs automotive and IOT propositions. He has four years with Vodafone and prior to that 15 years’ experience in the automotive industry in Ireland.

There will be a coffee break during the morning and the summit will end on the presentation of a case study on how cybersecurity works for businesses.

The summit is free of charge, but tickets must be booked on [email protected]