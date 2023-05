By Suzanne Pender

THE introduction of a by-law banning dogs from roaming free in Oak Park Forest Pak has been mooted by a local councillor.

Cllr John Cassin raised the issue at this month’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, pointing out that dogs often roam free at the popular walking spot.

“Is there a by-law we can introduce that they can’t roam free,” asked cllr Cassin.

Council officials agreed to examine the issue.