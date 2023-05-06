Kane’s Gala in Carlow town celebrates 20 years in business

By Suzanne Pender

TWO decades of service to the local community gave Kane’s Gala, Burrin Road, Carlow lots of reasons to celebrate last week.

The busy shop celebrated its 20th birthday with music and finger food for customers, while also welcoming KCLR along for the celebrations.

“The 20 years have flown by … if the next 20 years go as fast, it will be scary,” laughed Terry Kane, owner of the store.

“The community here on the Burrin Road are so good; they’ve been very good to us and I suppose over the 20 years we’ve grown along with the community,” he added.

Terry and his wife Gayle are very grateful to all who support the shop and firmly believe the success of Kane’s Gala is built on customer service.

Several staff members have been with the shop for almost the full 20 years, including Bernie Gahan, who’s been working there for the past 19 years and Kim Birmingham for 18 years.

“We’ve staff here 13 years and 14 years … it’s great,” said Terry.

Customers who called in on the day enjoyed music and karaoke with Dave Whelan, while there was lots of delicious finger food from the shop’s popular deli counter.

“Any money raised from the coffees and ice-creams on the day we donated to Pieta House, so that was good, too,” added Terry.