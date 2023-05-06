What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

A call from the Tánaiste for a crackdown on vaping, Bruce Springsteen’s first Dublin concert, and the coronation of Britain’s King Charles are among the stories that feature on Saturday’s front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a story on hospitals planning housing for nurses. A picture of Springsteen playing at the RDS Arena also makes the front page, while Charles is facing a ‘Disunited Kingdom’ ahead of his coronation, according to another front page story.

The Irish Examiner leads with an interview with Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who has called for a crackdown on vaping similar to the policy in Australia.

We’re in for an increase in food costs following global trends, the Irish Independent reports.

Works to improve traffic flows on Coburg Street and MacCurtain Street in Cork city have been hugely damaging to businesses, The Echo reports.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on civil servants pushing for a four-day working week.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on civil servants pushing for a four-day working week.

The Herald leads with a story on Limerick criminal Ger Dundon, who has been sentenced to 15 years in prison over a blackmail plot.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on the development of Casement Park.

On Saturday, the day of the coronation of Britain’s King Charles, there was only going to be one story that dominated the front pages across the UK.

The Daily Express labels the King’s coronation the “Day of destiny”.

The Daily Telegraph show an image of Charles with the words “I come not to be served but to serve”.

The Daily Telegraph show an image of Charles with the words "I come not to be served but to serve".

While the Daily Star focuses on the smaller things featuring at the coronation, like the Irish wolfhound Seamus who will star in the coronation parade.

The Sun uses a picture of the King and Queen’s crowns titling the front page, “His and Hers”.

The Daily Mirror shows a stand alone image of the King’s crown, saying Charles will “bear the weight of history”.

The Daily Mirror shows a stand alone image of the King's crown, saying Charles will "bear the weight of history".

The i Weekend says Charles is in a battle to secure the future of the monarchy.

The i Weekend says Charles is in a battle to secure the future of the monarchy.

Latest by @HugoGye: https://t.co/zf5VKyw0Zh pic.twitter.com/lNN0dWE18c

The Times and the Daily Mail labels the coronation the “King’s day of destiny”.

Local election results take the front of the The Guardian which labels the local elections a “crushing result for Tories”.

The Guardian labels the local elections a "crushing result for Tories".

FT Weekend focuses on the local elections which also highlights the “crushing losses” to the Tories.

FT Weekend focuses on the local elections which also highlights the "crushing losses" to the Tories.

The international edition of The New York Times also leads with a story on the coronation.