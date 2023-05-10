Bang the drum in Arles NS

Pupils in Arles NS with their music teacher, Dale McKay

By Elizabeth Lee

Youngsters in Arles NS had the pleasure of learning how to play percussion instruments thanks to a 20-week programme by Music Generation Laois.

Music Generation is Ireland’s national music education programme and its mission is to create inspiring experiences for children and young people through music.

Musician Dale McKay from Music Generation Laois visited the school every week, tailor-making music lessons to meet the needs and interests of each of the three classes – juniors, middle, and seniors.

The pupils loved having the opportunity to learn about the bodhrán in particular. They found the hands-on experience fun, inspirational and rewarding.

The school would like to say a huge thank you to Dale and Music Generation Laois for helping inspire a new generation of musicians.