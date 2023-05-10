Blindboy Boatclub announces new book

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

James Cox

Podcaster and author Blindboy Boatclub has announced his third book Topographia Hibernica will be released on November 16th, 2023.

The Rubberbandits star has published two other short story collections, The Gospel According to Blindboy (2017), and Boulevard Wren and Other Stories (2019).

If the new collection of short stories is like the others, readers will be in for a treat. His writing style is engaging and his short stories are often surreal and always thought-provoking, while providing insightful views into the Irish psyche.

His new book will be published by Hodder and Stoughton.

Kevin Barry, another Irish author known for his short story collections, described Blindboy’s new book as “mad, wild and hysterical”.

A synopsis reads: “His visionary new short story collection, Topographia Hibernica, unravels the knotted threads of humanity, nature and colonisation. From a donkey stuffed into the back of a Fiat Punto to jackdaws pecking brains out through the roof of a confessional box, this is the compelling and twisted world of a brilliant, maverick mind.”

Blindboy covers a wide range of topics in his popular podcast, and he often discusses writing and the creative process.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Port chief says switch to rail freight may not necessarily reduce emissions

Wednesday, 10/05/23 - 9:01pm

Families of the Disappeared discuss awareness campaign with Simon Harris

Wednesday, 10/05/23 - 7:27pm

Retailers tell Government there could be further price reductions on some items

Wednesday, 10/05/23 - 7:02pm