Death notices for Co Carlow

Elizabeth (Lily) O’ Neill, (née Nolan)

Knocklow), Ardoyne, Tullow, Co. Carlow on the 9th of May. Lily is predeceased by her husband Sonnie and her son Arthur. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons, Jim, Brian, Ger and John, daughters, Kathleen, Mary, Patricia and Ann Marie, her grandchildren, Sean, David, Patrick, Sarah, Daniel, Evan, Kieran, Scarlett, Jacob, Arthur, Geoffrey, Patrick, Lily Maude, James and Florence, along with Charlie and Mia, her great grandchildren Emily, Laura, Jack, Misha and Ella, her many dear neighbours and friends.

May Lily Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R93 HW74) on Wednesday from 12pm to 6pm, followed by removal to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Tullow Daycare.

Lily’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: