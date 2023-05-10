Gardaí renew appeal for information on missing man Joe Scally (81) from Raheny

  • Home >
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

James Cox

Gardaí at Coolock are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 81-year-old Joe Scally.

Mr Scally is missing from the Tonlegee Road area of Raheny, Dublin 5, since the morning of Wednesday, May 3rd.

Mr Scally is described as approximately 5’ 11″ in height, of strong build, clean shaven with short grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he left home on Wednesday morning and was wearing a black puffer jacket and dark coloured trousers Mr Scally wears a hearing aid.

Gardaí have a reported sighting of Mr Scally on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 3rd, walking in the direction of Howth Summit.

Any persons who may have seen Mr Scally or have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

