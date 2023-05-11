Big Idea is a big hit with local schools

Borris Vocational School: Katie Whelan, Abhainn Coady, Misha Murphy, Zoe Joyce and Roisin Joyce

Borris Vocational School: Katie Whelan, Abhainn Coady, Andy Kelly and Abbeygail Foley

St Leo’s College, Carlow: Keira Kennedy McGrath, Anna Mulleney, Niamh Pollard, Mary McCormack and Jamela Jan

St Leo’s College, Carlow: Ciara Malone, Kate Culleton, Eabha Cody, Ellen O’Byrne

Photos by Ruth Medjber

By Elizabeth Lee

STUDENTS from Borris Vocational School and St Leo’s College, Carlow have taken part in this year’s Big Idea programme.

The Big Idea is a multi-award-winning, free, creative-thinking programme for 15 to 19-year-olds in transition year, leaving cert applied, Youthreach and education programmes in Ireland. The idea behind the programme is for it to bridge the gap between industry and education with the help of hundreds of multi-sector industry mentors.

It was founded by Kim Mackenzie-Doyle, a creative advocate from Leighlinbridge, who is an internationally recognised product designer and winner of multiple worldwide design awards.

The 14-week multi-award-winning programme has just wrapped up for this year, with students from 22 counties taking part.

“Industry is crying out for critical thinking, problem solving, mental agility and empathetic solutions,” said Kim. “The world is changing at an unprecedented rate and the education system and our young people (our future) are at risk of being completely left behind.

The B!G Idea Showcase and the announcement of the national programme 2023 winners!

When: 11am – 12pm, Friday 12 May

Where: Log on to thebigidea.ie/showcase-event/

Tune in to The Big Idea Showcase with students and teachers and hear about how the programme is teaching students the world’s most in-demand skill – creative thinking.

Presented by 2FM’s Emma Power, hear from innovation leaders in Ireland about the importance and impact of creative thinking in education, industry and society.