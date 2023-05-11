CBS students had lots of fun in Carlingford

The CBS boys all kitted out for kayaking on Carlingford Lough

Lorcan Millward is half-way there!

MORE than 40 transition year students and three teachers from St Mary’s Academy CBS, Carlow went on a school trip recently to Carlingford Adventure Centre, Co Louth.

The boys arrived at the adventure centre on Wednesday 3 May and went straight to the Skypark, where they took part in activities such as archery, rock climbing and aeroball. They also used their team-building skills to find their way through a maze, which was a wonderful way to kick-start the trip.

Next day, they had the opportunity to take part in a high-ropes course, where many of the young men overcame their fear of heights and have since described the experience as the highlight of the trip. In groups, they had to use team-building skills to pull themselves to the top of a tower and trust in their peers to hold one another securely at the top. That afternoon they had the opportunity to learn about campfire building.

On Friday, the sun came out and the teens took to the water in Carlingford Bay, where they particularly enjoyed kayaking and pier jumping. Although tides were low, the spirits were high, with games and more fun on the water. The final activity for the group was an intense game of laser tag in the forest before they returned to Carlow, exhausted but happy!