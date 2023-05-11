Death notices for Co Carlow

Paddy DORAN

Main Street, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

May 10th 2023 (peacefully) at home, on his 89th birthday, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Gretta and much loved father of James, Michael and Kathleen. Predeceased by his parents James and Kathleen and by his brother Oliver. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Anne and Nicola, grandchildren Deborah, Frank, Kady, Helen, Lana, Eva and Graham, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Church Road, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow on Sunday (May 14th) from 2pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Leighlinbridge Day Care.

The reception service and funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

Leighlinbridge Church Live Streaming