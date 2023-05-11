Death notices in Co Carlow

Owen O’Neill

Marymount Church Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Graiguecullen, Laois

On 11th May 2023, at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Rita, parents John and Elizabeth, sister Mary, loving father to Lisa and Darren. Sadly missed by his son, daughter, grandchildren Cian and Dylan, son in law Keith, nephew Patrick, relatives and friends.

May Owen Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lacey’s Funeral Home, John St., Carlow (R93 H684), from 3pm until 8pm on Friday, 12th May, with prayers in the funeral home at 6pm. Removal on Saturday, 13th May, at 2pm to arrive at St Clare’s Church for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Funeral immediately afterwards to Sleaty New Cemetery, where Owen will be laid to rest with his wife Rita.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Donation box in the funeral home and church.

Owen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church online streaming service by clicking on https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/