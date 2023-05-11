Irish Rail launches apprenticeship programme giving you the chance to earn as your learn

Kenneth Fox

Irish Rail has announced a new apprenticeship programme which allows applicants to earn while they learn.

They launched their 2023 apprenticeship campaign on Thursday and said “our apprentices are trained to the highest possible technical standards in an extremely safety conscious environment.

“Iarnród Éireann is a proud dynamic leader in the transport network – our depots are state of the art and our fleet is expanding with growing passenger numbers.”

They have lots of exciting projects in the pipeline to help improve and expand rail infrastructure in Ireland providing more frequent, reliable, and safer journeys.

Irish Rail are looking for applicants that enjoy practical work and working with their hands as well providing the opportunity to earn an academic qualification while you work.

They are looking for people with an attitude to succeed and an appetite to learn. Applicants will also be required to travel and work across the rail network.

The company is seeking ambitious female and male apprentices to join their team across four trades: Apprentice Heavy Vehicle Mechanic, Apprentice Fitter, Apprentice Electrician

And Apprentice (OEM) Original Equipment Manufacturing.

If you are interested in the opportunity you can visit their website to find out more information on the requirements to apply.

They said if it appeals to you, you can apply through the “Apply Now” link, with applications closing on Monday, May 15th, 2023.

Placements will commence in September 2023 and applicants must be at least 16 years of age on or before the September 1st, 2023.