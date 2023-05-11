Pascal Donohue pays flying visit to Carlow town

Presentations were made by Minister Donohue to Mary Hosey (above) and Collette Fennelly (below) for their years of service to the Fine Gael party

By Suzanne Pender

MINISTER for public expenditure Pascal Donohue enjoyed a visit to Carlow recently, where he met local community groups and activists to learn more about their concerns and future plans. Students, farmers’ groups and community activists who spoke to minister Donohue all reported a very interesting and constructive meeting.

This was followed by a canvass of Carlow town, when the minister was joined by local Fine Gael councillors Fergal Browne and Tom O’Neill.

Later that evening, minister Donohue met local Fine Gael activists and made a presentation to party stalwarts Mary Hosey and Collette Fennelly, paying tribute to their years of loyal service to the party.