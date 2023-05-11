Young musicians hit all the right notes at concert in St Mary’s

  • Home >
Thursday, May 11, 2023

Sasha Shabalina performs Dance of the Little Swans during Carlow College of Music’s prize-winners concert in St Mary’s Church, Carlow
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Tessa, Bria and Aidhla Kavanagh perform Chase in the Dark

Bowei Song, accompanied by Brian Keogh, performs during the prize-winners concert

Musicians waiting to perform in St Mary’s Church

Oliver McDonald

By Suzanne Pender

IT WAS a feast of music events for the students at Carlow College of Music in recent weeks, with a prize-winners’ concert, garden recitals and even a chance to enjoy the movies.

The students held their prize-winners’ concert in St Mary’s Church, Haymarket recently, an opportunity for the wonderful young maestros to showcase their talent. The performers were prize-winners from the college’s tenth Festival of Music, which took place in March, and audiences were delighted to hear a huge variety of instruments performed, from violin and cello to viola and clarinet. There was also a beautiful performance by a string quartet.

There will be another opportunity to see this wonderful concert tomorrow (Friday) in Carlow library at 1.10pm.

Students at Carlow College of Music are currently preparing for their concert ‘A night at the movies’, which will take place in Visual on Friday 19 May at 7.30pm. Tickets are now available from the Visual box office.

Featuring a host of wonderful and familiar music from movies such as James Bond, The Magnificent Seven, Forest Gump and The Lion King, it’s a night not to be missed.

Carlow College of Music students in the youth orchestra – The Staves and their choir Sing Aloud – will end this year with a concert in An Gairdín Beo, the community garden at Dublin Road, Carlow, on Sunday 28 May at 7pm.

This promises to be another wonderful, music-filled event, with tickets available at the door.

