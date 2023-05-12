Death notices for Co Carlow

Anthony Leo Parker

Formerly Oak Hill, Palatine Road, Carlow, May 11th 2023, aged 90 years, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, following over 3 years of gentle care from the staff of Hillview Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Rita. Mourned by his sons Gary and David, sister Lill McGrath, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Gary’s friend Vanessa, grand-niece Joanne, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday evening (May 12th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Holy Family Church, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 10.45am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for cremation service at 1pm.

The funeral Mass will be streamed from the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/holy-family-parish-3

The cremation service may be viewed from the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium