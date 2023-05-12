Gardaí seek information on silver car following Cork shooting

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for information after a shooting incident in Cork city during the early hours of Friday.

The shooting took place in the Wilton Manor area between 4.45am and 5.45am.

A man in his 40s was injured during the incident and is continuing to receive treatment at University Hospital Cork. His injuries are no longer thought to be life-threatening, gardaí said.

An examination of the scene has been carried out, and an incident room has been set up at Togher Garda station.

Anyone who may have information in relation to the shooting it being asked to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly interested in information relating to the movements of a silver saloon car seen in the Summersown Drive, Summerstown Road, Wilton Court and Wilton Manor areas at the time of the shooting. The vehicle is believed to have travelled from the scene in the direction of Bishopstown.

Those with information, including anyone with camera (dash cam) footage from the area at the time of the shooting, is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.