Pres de la Salle in all-Ireland debating finals

PRESENTATION de la Salle College, Bagenalstown has qualified for the all-Ireland Schools Debating Finals for the second time in four years.

This is the first year Concern has run the junior debates competition.

The competition is designed for first years to third year with a view of giving younger students a voice.

The team is made up of team captain Jenny Doyle, speakers Madison O’Neill, Emily Jordan and Emily Collins, who are all second-year students.

Their mentor, teacher Leon Power, was very complimentary of the team. “They are a pleasure to work with. They take each motion in their stride and have improved immensely since their first debate. They are natural orators,” said Leon.

“Throughout the competition so far, they have proposed and opposed motions ranging from celebrity ambassadors and school strikes to climate change.”

In their quest for glory, the students have already defeated teams from Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin. They will now compete against Athlone Community College in the all-Ireland final on Friday 26 May.

In 2020, PDLS won the Concern Debates All-Ireland final and that success inspired other students to pick up the debating baton.

Mr Power said: “Many of our junior cycle students expressed a keen interest in the debates so we entered a team and here we are in the all-Ireland final. It’s surreal!”

The entire school community is very proud of their achievement and wish Jenny, Madison, Emily C and Emily J all the best in the final!