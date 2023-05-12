Three people arrested after €363,000 of cannabis seized in north Dublin

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Three people have been arrested after cannabis worth an estimated €363,000 was seized in Dublin.

Revenue officers seized around 18.1kg of herbal cannabis which was found during searches of residential premises in north Dublin.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday and has since been charged and is now before the courts.

A man and woman in their 30s were arrested on Friday and are both being detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in north Dublin.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The seizures were made as part of an intelligence-led joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Garda District Drug Units attached to Ballymun, Balbriggan and Coolock Garda stations.