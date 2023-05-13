Browne calls for dog-poo bin to be installed at the dolmen

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCAL councillor called for a dog fouling bin to be installed at the Browneshill Dolmen, pointing out that he had picked up eight bags of dog poo during a walk to the historic site.

At a meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Fergal Browne recounted how he picked up the eight bags to dispose of them, adding that while he didn’t condone what people did by dumping them on the walkway, they were attempting to do the right thing. “If we had a bin at the entrance, it might help this,” said cllr Browne.

Earlier at the meeting, town engineer Barry Knowles revealed that new solar bins in the town will be “dressed with new wrapping advertising local heritage sites” such as the Browneshill Dolmen. The new solar-powered bins have an internal compactor, which increases litter capacity, and sensors that notify when the bin is full.

“It’s ironic that the Browneshill Dolmen will be featured on a bin, when there’s no bin at all at the dolmen itself,” quipped cllr Browne.

Mr Knowles said he would discuss the matter with both the council’s environment section and the Office of Public Works to see what can be put in place.