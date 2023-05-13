Five stunning waterside properties to carve out your own slice of paradise

Kenneth Fox

When it comes to property it can be all about location, location, location.

The ideal area differs for every person but whether you prefer living in the North, South, East or West, being close to water can be a huge selling point when it comes to buying a home.

With that in mind, here is a selection of five of the best waterside properties for sale right now.

Cove Lodge, Coolownig, Lauragh, Kenmare, Co Kerry

This three-bed waterfront residence is situated on the breathtaking Iveragh Peninsula.

The property offers 150sqm of living space over two levels and sits on 3.78 acres of grounds made up of a terraced garden sloping down to the water’s edge. Cove Lodge boasts stunning panoramic views of Kenmare Bay.

Type: three bed detached house

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Daly

Asking price: €825,000

An aerial view of Covelodge

Scenic waterfront views from Covelodge.

Covelodge exterior

Covelodge interior

Dunmore Bay and Horse Island, Loop Head, Co Clare

This contemporary home is nestled within some 60 acres overlooking Dunmore Bay and includes a private island.

It offers panoramic sea views which extend to Loop Head Lighthouse and across the bay to Kerry Head and Slieve Mish Mountains. As well as the unique views, the property also boasts an indoor pool and a heli-pad.

Type: four bed detached house

Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Asking price: €9,750,000

Birds-eye view of Dunmore Bay and Horse Island

Exterior photo

View of the courtyard

Interior view of the house

The Lake House, Lahanagh, Ballintogher, Co Sligo

The Lake House is a stunning waterside residence on an elevated 3.28 acre site overlooking Lough Gill, just 15 minutes outside of Sligo town centre.

The house is over two levels and is laid out to take advantage of the spectacular water views and surrounding native landscape. Amongst its other features include a games room and wine cellar.

Type: 4 bed detached house

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Draper

Asking price: €1,350,000

Interior view of The Lake House

An aerial view of the Lake House

The Lake House living room

A view from The Lakehouse

Slipway House, The Cove, Baltimore, Co Cork

Slipway House is a five bed detached house on 0.5 acres which offers direct access to Baltimore Harbour. The recently renovated property offers 365sqm of living space and boasts spectacular uninterrupted sea and harbour views.

Type: five bed detached house

Agent: Charles McCarthy Auctioneers

Asking price: €1,895,000

Exterior view of Slipway House

A view of The Cove

Exterior view of Slipway House

Interior view of Slipway House

‘Riverside Paradise’, Esker, Banagher, Co Galway

Riverside Paradise is an exclusive waterfront property located on the River Shannon.

To get a true sense of this 310sqm home, which sits on a one acre site just three km from Banagher, you have to view it from the shoreline towards its rear elevation where there is a private jetty and a superb gazebo and BBQ area.

Type: Six bed detached house

Agent: DNG Glen Corcoran

Asking price: €695,000

An exterior view of Riverside Paradise

A view of the back garden.

The view of the garden

A view of the marina