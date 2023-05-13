Varadkar says ‘we cannot tolerate this’ after man arrested at migrant camp protest

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Updated at 15:20

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has condemned violence and opportunism after a confrontation at a Dublin asylum seeker encampment on Friday.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Varadkar has condemned the violence “unreservedly”.

“It is malign opportunism,” he said.

“A tiny minority of people are clearly determined to make capital out of a difficult situation. The Gardaí are carrying out an investigation. We cannot tolerate actions such as this,” he said.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris also commented on the situation on Twitter saying: “Utterly appalling & unacceptable scenes in Sandwith Street last night. Everyone in thus country has a right to be safe. The right to protest is never a right to endanger or intimidate.”

It comes as a man was arrested during a protest in Dublin on Friday in which a migrant camp was dismantled and later set alight.

Makeshift tents had been erected in a laneway being used by homeless migrants.

A protest against the camp took place in the area around Sandwith Street on Friday evening and involved several groups, including counter-protesters.

Public order gardaí attended the demonstrations.

A man in his 30s was arrested under the Public Order Act and will appear before Dublin District Court this month.

Wooden pallets and other materials from the camp were later set alight in the laneway but gardai said no one was present at that time and no one was hurt.