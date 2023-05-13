Man held by gardaí over €69,000 drugs seized in his bedroom

Tom Tuite

A man arrested over a seizure of €69,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis in Dublin has been remanded in custody.

Ian Byrne, 40, of Dane Road, Balbutcher Lane, Ballymun, appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Judge John Hughes set bail in his bond of €1,000 and ordered that Mr Byrne needed a €5,000 independent surety approved before he was released.

During the search on Friday, gardaí allegedly seized cocaine worth €57,000 and cannabis worth €12,000.

Garda Peter Elliot objected to bail, citing the quantity of drugs allegedly found in the defendant’s bedroom.

The court heard the accused, who was unemployed, made no reply to the charges.

The garda agreed with defence solicitor Andrew Molony that his client had no warrant history and witness interference was not a concern.

The officer also said he would agree to bail with conditions.

Setting bail, Judge Hughes said he took into account Mr Byrne’s financial circumstances.

He told Mr Byrne he would also have to surrender his passport and, on release, sign on daily at his local garda station, obey an 11 pm to 6 am curfew, and remain contactable by phone at all times.

Mr Byrne was remanded in custody with consent to bail on these terms to appear at Cloverhill District Court on May 16th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused, yet to indicate a plea, told the court he suffered from seizures and had been in hospital for a few days until Thursday. Judge Hughes directed medical attention in custody.

Legal aid was granted.